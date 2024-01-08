NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a packed House committee room filled with Covenant parents and other stakeholders, lawmakers set the basis for rules for Tennessee’s next legislative session, which starts Tuesday.

“The people are looking for decorum, respect on the House floor,” Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) said. “We really need to get back to that.”

During last year’s special session, the House enacted several new rules, including closing one of the audience galleries, preventing signs, and escalating punishments for lawmakers who spoke out of order.

They did not bring back the signs rule but did keep punishments for those lawmakers ruled out of order.

If a lawmaker is ruled out of order, they can’t speak on that topic for the rest of the day. If it happens twice, that lawmaker will only have two minutes to speak each time they raise their hand instead of the original five. If it happens a third time, the consequences are severe.

“You will lose the ability to speak on the floor for two legislative days,” House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville) said.

Democrats tried to push back on that, requesting that if the Speaker rules a member out of order they at least provide an explanation of why.

“People were not understanding why they were called out of order,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) said. “Oftentimes, members were voting to rule someone out of order but didn’t understand why someone was ruled out of order.”

The Speaker of the House can rule members out of order for a number of reasons, but the main one that came up last year was often with Reps. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Justin Pearson (D-Memphis).

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) often ruled they were speaking out of the scope of a bill but didn’t say how, leading to the request for a change from Democrats.

But Republicans denied the change.

Another interesting proposal from Democrats was one to restrict firearms in committee rooms. It failed by a wide margin, but one Republican did vote for it. Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) said he did it both in a show of favor for safety, responsible gun ownership, and for the Covenant families at the rule meeting.

“You remember just recently there was a video of a guy attacking a judge,” Whitson said. “Emotions get pretty high in committees, we’ve seen that lately, so it’s just something to consider for the safety of the public.”

From here, the proposed rule changes head to the House floor where Republicans will likely push them through.

Other proposed rule changes include the following:

Limiting the ‘Welcoming and Honoring’ portion of session to one minute per lawmaker

When a lawmaker approaches the Speaker dais, they must have permission to do so

Bill introductions capped at five minutes in committee

If a lawmaker has a point of order or parliamentary inquiry, they must approach their party’s leader, who will then confer with the opposing party’s leader on how to move forward

Guests cannot come into the House chamber less than 30 minutes before or after session

No visual aids or props allowed

Speaker can dictate the order in which members can speak on the House floor