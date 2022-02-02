MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate voted 27-5 Wednesday to accept an ethics committee report that would remove Sen. Katrina Robinson of Memphis from her office.

The Associated Press reports it is the body’s first time to expel a member since at least the Civil War.

Sen. Ferrell Haile read the complaint to the Republican-controlled Senate Wednesday morning.

Robinson, standing on the Senate floor, called the vote a “procedural lynching,” prompting cries for order in the chamber.

“The decision has been made, and I want the people of Tennessee to know, this is a show. It’s not a fair process. It’s not been a fair process throughout,” she said.

In a memo from the Shelby County Commission Democratic Caucus, they said they were not prepared to appoint a new state senator. They pointed to the fact that Senator Robinson’s court case has not been completed, and she is entitled to due process in this matter.

That raises the possibility that her district could have no representation.

“How does that enhance the integrity of this body?” she asked.

Robinson, a Democrat, was convicted last year of wire fraud related to federal money intended for her nursing school that was allegedly used for personal use. Although she was originally indicted on 20 counts involving $600,000, she was only convicted on four of those counts, involving $3,400 in wedding expenses in 2016.

Two of those charges have since been dismissed by a judge. Robinson’s lawyer said they are still seeking appeal for the remaining charges.

BREAKING- TN Senate votes in favor of the ethics committee report that removes Senator Katrina Robinson from office. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/hsE3OiAhBC — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) February 2, 2022