KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Senator Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) took the oath of office on Tuesday in Nashville as the 113th General Assembly was gaveled into session.

Briggs will now officially take office and represent part of Knox County. He has served in the state senate since 2014.

“It’s an honor to represent the citizens in District 7,” Briggs said. “I will continue to work hard, remain accessible, and open to the citizens I represent. I also look forward to working with Governor Lee and my colleagues to improve opportunities for all Tennesseans.”

The oath was administered by the Honorable William C. Koch Jr. during the first day of the legislature’s session.

The Senate also adopted the Senate rules and re-elected Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) for the fourth term as Speaker of the Senate.

The General Assembly will return to the State Capitol next Friday. The organizational session will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 21 with the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee to his second term on Legislative Plaza.

According to Tennessee law, the governor shall take the oath of office on the first Saturday following Saturday, Jan. 14.