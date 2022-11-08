KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As midterms approach on Nov. 8, candidates are still trying to campaign to gain votes.

Two local Democrats were the focus of commercials from the House Republicans. Both spots spoke out against Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson and candidate Greg Kaplan.

Johnson has spoken out against the commercial, stating that the “House of Republicans was spreading extreme redirect that they appear to be inciting violence.”

According to Knox County GOP Party Chairman Daniel Herrera, negative advertisements have been in history during campaigning for elections. He added that voters pay attention to negative advertisements because they get to see candidates in a different light.

