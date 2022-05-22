KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen says her office hopes to have a new mental health court within the year.

Allen explained that while the process is starting, she wants to emphasize quality over speed. This court aims to apply a drug court model to some of the tremendous number of cases within the county legal system where mental health issues are driving defendants to commit crimes or re-offend.

Allen discusses this effort while going in-depth on the findings of her 2021 Year-In-Review report, sitting down with WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Elizabeth Keubel during Tennessee This Week.

The program also features a discussion with the panel of pundits about Tennessee’s transgender bathroom warning sign bill and a court victory for Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher plan.

Tennessee This Week airs at 12:30 p.m. each Sunday on WATE-TV 6.