Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs: Community faced with ‘challenges’ with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks with WATE 6 On Your Side’s Blake Stevens on Tennessee This Week about the county’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re going to be faced with a lot of challenges even coming out of COVID-19 pandemic,” Jacobs said. “Our economy has been greatly harmed and we are going to have to as a community come together, They are gong to a lot of people that are hurting. Some folks will have lost loved ones. Some folks will have lost jobs. Some folks will have lost their savings.”

It will be a time where as a community, we will need lift each other up, the mayor said.

