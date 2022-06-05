KNOXVILLE (WATE) — More people in Knoxville are experiencing homelessness and COVID-19 is playing a role but groups dedicated to helping those neighbors are offering explanations which defy assumptions about the impact of the virus.

Bo Williams and the Tennessee This Week pundits dove into the issue Sunday and shared more of WATE 6 On Your Side’s conversations with workers from Knox Area Rescue Ministries, Volunteer Ministry Center and the Knoxville Office on Homelessness.

Those workers noted that COVID-19 made the previous year’s count more difficult. Bruce Spangler from VMC described the pandemic as “a mask” for the homelessness situation, artificially lowering earlier counts.

Other reasons offered included measures that might seem positive, like additional resources. How could that explain the 50% increase in homelessness noted by the annual Point-In-Time count? In part, those resources allowed for better counting.

But the primary explanation offered was the end of pandemic relief efforts like stimulus payments and the moratorium on evictions. With those supports gone, higher housing costs and other inflationary pressures rising, people who had been clinging to a last rung of housing are finding themselves without shelter.

