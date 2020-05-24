Local leaders discuss Phase 2 coronavirus reopening plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department gave the green light last week for Phase 2 of the economic reopening plan for Knoxville and Knox County on Tuesday, three days earlier than originally scheduled.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs discuss the decision to resume more economic activity amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tennessee This Week.
Phase 2 recommendations include:
- Limiting social settings and gatherings to 50 people maximum. This increase from phase one doesn’t change the need to physically distance.
- Continuing to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
- Implementing strict physical distancing protocols when possible.
- Increasing services slowly, when possible, to give the business time to build and test safety protocols.
- Limiting the use of common areas where employees are likely to congregate and interact.
- Considering special accommodations for higher-risk individuals.
- Operating by walk-in registration, appointment or reservation when possible.
The Knox County Health Department’s Phase 2 Repening Plan.
