KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County has a new leader for its health department for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Doctor Martha Buchanan retired earlier in the year from her post as senior director. She had become a familiar face during the COVID-19 pandemic, in many ways Knox County’s version of Doctor Fauci. Her successor, Kevin Parton, is not a doctor. His training is in accounting. Reporter Elizabeth Keubel met with Parton for a look into his priorities and plans for the department.

The program also features a discussion with the panel of pundits about the spitting of Martha Bucannan’s role, the school shooting in Texas, the Vanderbilt poll of Tennessee voters, abortion, and the death penalty.

Tennessee This Week airs at 12:30 p.m. each Sunday on WATE-TV 6.