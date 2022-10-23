OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab director is retiring at the end of this year after serving 35 years.

When Dr. Thomas Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher but after years of working, he served in multiple positions. In 2017, he served as the director and oversaw the lab’s $2.5 billion research portfolio and nearly 6,000 employees.

Tennessee This Week panel discussed the future of spending and funding for science and technology during the next upcoming elections.

