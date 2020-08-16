Sam McKenzie talks about his primary and the fall election

Tennessee This Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sam McKenzie talks about his razor-thin win ina three-way primary in the 15th House Dstrict Democratic primay in the latest edition of Tennessee This Week.

He also talks about the fall eleciton and, if elected, what he hopes to accomplish in the state Legislature.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter