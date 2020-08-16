KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sam McKenzie talks about his razor-thin win ina three-way primary in the 15th House Dstrict Democratic primay in the latest edition of Tennessee This Week.
He also talks about the fall eleciton and, if elected, what he hopes to accomplish in the state Legislature.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sam McKenzie talks about his primary and the fall election
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 73 new cases, 46 recoveries & 2,241 active cases
- 2 toddlers found dead in hot car in Alabama
- Pregnancy during the pandemic: Here’s one way coronavirus could affect fetal development
- Fall is coming: Dunkin’s pumpkin menu on the way