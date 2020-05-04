Tennessee This Week: A conversation with the chamber CEO and the county health director on coronavirus and the economy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Chamber CEO and President Mike Odom and Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan join Tennessee This Week to discuss efforts to reopen the Knoxville area economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Churches begin to reopen in-person services in Tennessee
- Uber to require drivers and riders to wear face masks in the US
- In televised town hall, Trump pushes for economic reopening
- COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee
- Coronavirus Tennessee: No sign of a let-up in spread of COVID-19; 516 new cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 248 total Knox County cases with 38 of them active
- Riots, escapes and pepper spray: Virus hits juvenile centers
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases top 12,600 with 209 deaths; tests approaching 200,000
- WATCH: Top health, finance experts answer your questions on â€˜Coronavirus House Callsâ€™ | May 2-3
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases; free testing in East Tennessee
- Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ daughter travels to New Jersey to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts
- Tennessee School of Beauty reopening Wednesday