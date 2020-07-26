Tennessee This Week: A look at the Democrats running at the 6th State Senate District

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee This Week takes a look at the two Democrats running to represent the party against incumbent Republican State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Blake Stevens talks to first-time candidates Jane George and Sam Brown.
