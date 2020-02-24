KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee This Week talks to the candidates for Knox County Public Defender, delves into a push to make Tennessee the earliest primary in the nation and the developments that would shorten the title of University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tennessee This Week: A look at the Public Defender race
- Knoxville fire crews extinguish North Knoxville house fire
- House fire on Harmony Rd. leaves residents temporarily displaced Sunday night
- Bernie Sanders supporter helps Bloomberg volunteers clean graffiti off election office
- Lady Vol stave off Vanderbilt 67-63