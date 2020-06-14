Tennessee This Week: Activist Constance Every calls for change

Tennessee This Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Activist Constance Every calls for change as she talks about racism, issues of importance to the black community and the need for police reform.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter