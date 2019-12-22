KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee This Week takes a break from politics and public affairs this week to enjoy the songs of the season.
Happy Holidays from Tennessee This Week and WATE 6 On Your Side.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tennessee This Week invites you to listen to songs of the season
- AP Interview: Tennessee governor talks death penalty, faith
- Knoxville first responders at a car crash on East Emory Road
- Police: Iowa woman said she ran over girl in racist attack
- Brother of 49ers player killed in stabbing, in Tennessee