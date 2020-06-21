Tennessee This Week: Sen. Lamar Alexander talks park funding, race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Sen Lamar Alexander joins Blake Stevens on Tennessee This Week to talk about Senate passage of the Great American Outdoors Act and racial relations in United States.
