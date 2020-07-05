Breaking News
Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County reports two new deaths, cases hit 1,203

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Tennessee This Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A mandate by the Knox County Board of Health mandating masks for most in public indoor places has provoked strong reactions.

The Health Board’s action comes as coronavirus cases are exploding in Knox County and as deaths from COVID-19 have edged up.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter