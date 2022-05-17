KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee This Week host Bo Williams spoke with Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on the show that aired May 15. Sexton joined Williams to talk about what was accomplished during the most recent general assembly session.

Among the topics on the show this week were an overhaul to school funding, a new stadium for the Titans in Nashville, gender issues, COVID-19, textbooks for schools and passed a $52 billion budget.

Tennessee This Week airs at 12:30 p.m. each Sunday on WATE-TV 6.