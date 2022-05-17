KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee This Week host Bo Williams spoke with Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on the show that aired May 15. Sexton joined Williams to talk about what was accomplished during the most recent general assembly session.
WATCH
- A conversation with Rep. Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville)
- Pundit roundtable part 1 & part 2
Among the topics on the show this week were an overhaul to school funding, a new stadium for the Titans in Nashville, gender issues, COVID-19, textbooks for schools and passed a $52 billion budget.
Tennessee This Week airs at 12:30 p.m. each Sunday on WATE-TV 6.