KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee This Week host Bo Williams began with Governor Bill Lee’s executive order designed to help keep students and teachers safe in the classroom.

It was signed on Monday, following last month’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“We agree on one thing: that our schools should be a safe place that we want our kids and the teachers and staff to know that they can go to school and come back safely,” said Lee.

The debate instead boils down to how security measures are implemented and gun laws. The governor’s order does not include plans for stricter gun laws in Tennessee. Instead, he is focusing on alternatives like adding school resource officers to every school in the state – a push that began in 2019, and something that has already been implemented by Knox County Schools.

Williams also touched on the changes being made by the new Knox County Schools superintendent just days into the job. Jon Rysewyk has announced a plan to reorganize the structure of the school system’s central office. His plan includes increasing the number of assistant superintendents the school system has from one to five.

The Tennessee This Week panel discussed the response to Lee’s executive order and Rysewyk’s new plan for KCS.