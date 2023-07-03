NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a good chance you might have a drink or two this July 4th. Keep in mind, Tennessee lawmakers have recently beefed up DUI laws. And one charge could mean jail time, thousands in fines, and losing your license for a year.

One glance at Tennessee’s DUI map and it’s clear that drunk drivers are on the roads in nearly every corner of this state. The maps show one year of crash data. The red dots show where someone was killed. THP Sergeant Alex Campbell said that he’s worked DUI crash sites too many times to count.

“You can’t help but feel for the family and for the victims,” said Sgt. Campbell. “We are always appreciative when the DUI laws are strengthened.”

One new law could have you facing a misdemeanor charge for allowing someone access to your car who you know has been drinking, or whose license has been taken away. The new law named in honor of Silas Gable Flatt, the unborn baby tragically killed when a drunk driver hit his family’s car head-on.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, one in two DUI crashes resulted in injury or death in the last year.

“Sometimes, if there are harder consequences, I think people will take a step back and say, ‘I’m going to put these keys down because I don’t want to have to go to jail, I don’t want the financial burden on myself,'” said Sgt. Campbell. “I think any time you can put some teeth behind that message we are trying to put out, it’s very much appreciated.”

And for the first time ever in Tennessee, the punishments for driving drunk and boating drunk on this July 4th holiday are equally strong.

“If you’re out there and driving under the influence, you’re going to be found and you’re going to have those consequences,” said Sgt. Campbell.

According to state numbers, 75% of DUI drivers are men.