Thousands attend President Trump's rally in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) - Thousands of people packed into McKenzie Arena Sunday night in Chattanooga to hear President Trump speak at a rally.
Kelly Hinkle traveled from Georgia to see the president.
"I love President Trump. I think he's doing great things for our country and I want to see him succeed," she said.
Hinkle said that she wishes more people would get behind President Trump's agenda.
"I'm excited for a border. I think we need to take care of the people in America, have jobs for our people, take care of our people in our own country," said Hinkle.
President Trump was in Johnson City in September to to boost Republican Marsha Blackburn in her tough U.S. Senate race,
Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., had this to say about the upcoming rallies:
“We are pleased to announce the final stretch of our national midterm campaign tour with MAGA rallies scheduled in key congressional districts and states including Florida, Missouri, West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio. It will be a sprint to the finish of the midterms for President Trump who is campaigning hard for GOP House and Senate campaigns across the map. We can’t go back to the days of high taxes and low expectations. Voters must choose the right future on Election Day and support President Trump’s successful America First agenda with the continued support of GOP majorities in the House and Senate,”
