NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the state passed its massive transportation package last year, it also created a ‘Transportation Modernization Board.’ It has final say over every project that the new package will fund.

“The state’s investing and it’s all state dollars,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “The state has the ability to determine what’s best and what roads need to be expanding, and so forth.”

Throughout the new law, just about every change says the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) may make changes ‘subject to the approval of the board.’ But Democrats are trying to change that, filing legislation set to cede that final approval to local governments.

“Before these unqualified, unelected political appointees decide in a boardroom in Nashville, Tennessee, to put a toll lane on your state roadway, we think that your local government should have some say in that,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said.

But TDOT says lawmakers already had time to make changes when the bill passed last year and can make more this one.

In a statement, the department wrote in part, “The entire General Assembly has the opportunity to review and vote on any choice lane project involving the expenditure of state funds.”

Democrats have long been incensed by the implementation of ‘choice’ or toll lanes, arguing local governments should have a say if one is implemented in their jurisdiction.

“People drive on state roadways, state highways every day, multiple times, to go to church, to go to school, to go to work,” Clemmons said. “Imagine having to pay a toll to do that.”

TDOT bit back on that, too, writing, “Choice lanes are not traditional toll roads that require drivers pay to get from point A to point B…Just as the name suggests – people have the choice to use the additional lane.”

News 2 also reached out to the governor’s office for comment. They referred to the full TDOT statement (below) and previous coverage.

The Transportation Modernization Act (TMA) was passed by the General Assembly with broad bi-partisan support. As part of any expansion to an interstate, as required by federal law, there is extensive community engagement and feedback opportunities. As required by the TMA, in addition to the review and approval of the Transportation Modernization Board, the entire General Assembly has the opportunity to review and vote on any Choice Lane project involving the expenditure of state funds through the legislative budget process.

Choice Lanes are not traditional toll roads that require drivers pay to get from point A to point B. In fact, prior to the passage of the TMA, toll roads were allowable throughout the state. The TMA removed this provision from statute, allowing only for the addition of Choice Lanes. Just as the name suggests – people have the choice to use the additional lane. Choice Lanes are always owned by the state and are required to be added in a manner that does not reduce the number of existing general purpose lanes. The ability to utilize public private partnerships to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain Choice Lanes allows the department to deliver monumental, mega-projects on our state’s most congested corridors, without raising taxes or issuing debt, while also freeing up additional funds to meet other transportation needs across the state. We want people to spend less time in traffic and more time with the people they love doing the things they enjoy.