NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the launch of an investigation into Governor Bill Lee’s administration’s approval of no-bid contracts — the state ended one of the most controversial ones.

Lee’s administration gave Xtend Healthcare $65 million for contact tracing despite the company not having any prior experience in doing so. Tennessee’s no-bid contract with the Hendersonville-based company, a medical billing company, ended in January according to the state Department of Health.

“Sen. (Todd) Gardenhire and I started working on these no-bid contracts together so this is a bipartisan issue,” Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said. “I mean nobody wants our money being misspent.”

The final price tag is $10 million less than the original $75 million payout that was expected, to now $65 million.

“We have entered into a lot of no-bid contracts over the course of the pandemic because of emergency rules and the problem with that is, is that there’s no oversight,” Campbell said. “The emergency rules actually make it so that the administration could’ve just done any kind of deal they wanted to do and indeed they did.”

Xtend Healthcare had no prior experience in contact tracing but the contract was extended multiple times.

“A lot of the organizations that are getting these deals have no experience in the field for which they’re being contracted and we also don’t have any evidence of any contract tracing ever really happening,” Campbell said.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk says he’s investigating the governor’s no-bid contract spending, something lawmakers say is important.

“It’s so important to make sure that that money is being spent wisely, and we know already that it hasn’t been,” Campbell said. “So I think we need to really look into the scope of that and figure out what’s been going on here.”

Emergency powers give the governor the ability to suspend financial safeguards when approving contracts.

A $26.5 million contract for Nomi Health, a Utah-based company, was terminated but with a $6 million buyout from taxpayers to the company.

Gov. Lee’s office released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“The Department of Health has said for months now that their focus will return to prepandemic priorities, which includes ending contracts that no longer fulfill critical department functions. Procurement procedures have been followed, and we are unaware of any investigation by the DA.”