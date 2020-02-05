TN lawmakers react to President Trump’s acquittal

WASHINGTON (WATE) – President Trump was acquitted by the United States Senate Wednesday afternoon for both articles of impeachment he was charged with.

Here’s how Tennessee lawmakers are reacting:

Senator Lamar Alexander

“The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. I believe that the Constitution clearly provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that began on Monday in Iowa.” Sen. Lamar Alexander

On Wednesday, Senator Lamar Alexander discussed his decision to vote for an acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we had the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there was no need for more evidence to prove something that I believe had already been proven and that did not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense. There was no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine.” Sen. Lamar Alexander

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said, “Let’s put impeachment behind us and get back to work,” after President Trump’s acquittal in the Senate trial.

“Finally. After months of hyper-partisan political grandstanding by the Democratic party, the President has been rightly acquitted of the charges against him. I am glad that Congress can finally get back to work on issues that matter to Americans across this nation. Make no mistake, the people of East Tennessee have waited for far too long for this moment. It is time for the Democrats to put their hatred of our President to rest and join me in getting to work for our constituents. I thank President Trump for not allowing this political stunt to distract him from his continued hard work on behalf of the American people.” Congressman Chuck Fleishmann

Congressman Steve Cohen

Congressman Steve Cohen saying he’s disappointed after President Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment that he was charged with.

“I voted for the articles of impeachment in the Judiciary Committee and on the House floor and believe the House managers proved their case in the Senate beyond a reasonable doubt. Because the Senate required a two-thirds vote to remove the President from office, he will remain. But his ignominious impeachment will always be the legacy of his reckless and lawless presidency. A bipartisan majority of Congress has voted to impeach or convict him, and that’s a blemish on his record that the American public should consider in evaluating his remaining time in office.” Congressman Steve Cohen

Representative Phil Roe

Representative Phil Roe saying he’s proud of the Senate trial’s result of acquittal of President Trump.