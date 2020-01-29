US Senate candidate Manny Sethi makes stop in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee US Senate race candidate Manny Sethi stopped in Knoxville on Wednesday.

Sethi, an orthopaedic surgeon from Nashville, is running as a Republican for the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring after serving three terms.

His main opponent in the race is Bill Hagerty, who served the last two years as President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to Japan before resigning to run for the Senate.

Sethi saying he is running for Senate because he believes an outsider is needed in Washington, D.C. At the event in Knoxville Wednesday, he spoke about several hot-button issues already at the forefront of his campaign.

President Trump has endorsed Sethi’s opponent Bill Hagerty for the seat.

