What’s next? UT professor provides insight on White House transition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have now officially taken office, there is a lot of work waiting for them.

Any new president faces big changes; this time, University of Tennessee political science professor Michael Fitzgerald points to the feeling of a divided country. He says changing that takes time and needs to start immediately.

Fitzgerald says the new administration needs to stick with its campaign promises and focus on moving forward.