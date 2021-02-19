White House COVID-19 team holds briefing ahead of Biden’s Pfizer site visit

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the public Friday ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Michigan.

The team, appointed by Biden, and federal public health officials will provide updates on the nation’s efforts to curb the COVID-19 crisis at 11:45 a.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the briefing in the player above.

It comes hours before President Biden is expected to travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to visit Pfizer’s largest manufacturing site. It’s Pfizer’s only facility in the United States making the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when less than 15% of the U.S. population is vaccinated.

The president is expected to tour the plant, meet with workers making the vaccine and deliver remarks Friday.

The Biden administration has been working to increase the number of doses it sends out to states, cities and pharmacies every week, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said on Tuesday that demand far outpaced supply at the moment.

The White House COVID-19 team announced earlier this month that the administration would use the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer get additional equipment fast so that it could keep ramping up production. Biden is expected to discuss that initiative – which officials say is starting to pay dividends – with Pfizer executives during his tour.

Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Michael Erman.