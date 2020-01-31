Poll: 59% of Tennessee voters oppose removing Trump from office

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while walking on the South Lawn as he returns to the White House, early Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. Trump returned from trips to Michigan and Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The majority of Tennessee voters would rather not see President Trump removed from office, according to a poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The poll found that 59% of voters oppose the Senate removing President Trump from office, while 37% support his removal. The poll says 4% were not sure of their opinion.

The poll says that opposition to Trump’s removal was found among all groups of voters, excluding African-American voters and those who identified themselves as belonging to the Democratic party.

The poll also found that the president’s job approval rating has risen in Tennessee. Across the state, 57% approve of the president’s performance, while 42% did not approve. 1% of voters were not sure as to whether or not they approved of his performance.

The poll was conducted by interviewing 625 registered Tennessee voters via telephone. Voters were selected randomly from a list that included landlines and cell phone numbers.

In East Tennessee, Mason-Dixon found that 61% of voters approved of Trump’s performance, while 38% disapproved.

A total of 63% of East Tennessee voters opposed his removal from office.

63% of men in Tennessee approved of Trump’s performance, and 52% of Tennessee women voters approved of his performance.

Mason-Dixon found that 53% of Tennessee voters under the age of 50 approved of President Trump’s performance, and 60% of voters over the age of 50 approved of his performance.

The survey had a margin of error of no more than ± 4 percentage points.

Some of the counties in the Tri-Cities that were surveyed included Johnson, Greene, Sullivan, Carter, Unicoi, Washington, Hawkins and Hancock County.

Click here to view the full survey