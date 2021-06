LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were hurt after the driver of a pontoon boat on Norris Lake inadvertently hit the throttle.

The accident occurred near Whitman Hollow Boat Dock Monday afternoon. A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokesperson said seven people were on the boat when someone mistakenly hit the throttle.

All three people who were hurt were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at LaFollette Medical Center.