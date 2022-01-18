KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular Gatlinburg restaurant complete with an ice cream bar and mechanical donkey is opening a brand new location at Knoxville’s West Town Mall.

Loco Burro at West Town Mall will hold a soft opening Tuesday, Jan. 18. The eatery offers up to 320 seats between two floors including a rooftop bar with fire pits.

The new restaurant offers a both a tequila and ice cream bar and invites guest to take a ride on their mechanical donkey.

“We’re the first one in West Knoxville and we’re very excited to show Knoxville what it’s about,” said owner Chad Kennedy. “The atmosphere is like no other. I hope that everybody will enjoy it too. It’s unique. It’s special. Everything is custom picked out.”

Loco Burro opened its doors in Gatlinburg in 2011 and is one of several restaurants owned by the Kennedy Concepts group. Other restaurants include Crawdaddy’s, Puckers Sports Grill and Johnny Rockets in Gatlinburg as well as Cafe4 in Knoxville’s Market Square.