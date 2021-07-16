Popular Nashville cafe Frothy Monkey headed to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular Nashville cafe is coming to downtown Knoxville early next year; the Frothy Monkey is set to open in the Kress Building on Gay Street. It’s an all-day cafe, with a unique concept that has grown since Frothy Monkey first opened its doors in middle Tennessee.

Frothy Monkey director of restaurants and hospitality Brittney Russler says, “17 years ago we started as a coffee shop and we have grown and blossomed into what we call an all-day cafe where we do breakfast, lunch and dinner. We do coffee, tea, beer, wine, cocktails, anything you could want, we do it. We bake all our own bread and roast all our own coffee.”

This will be the chain’s seventh location, and the owner says it is a great place for business meetings or dates or anything in between.

They’ll be completely renovating a section of the Kress Building so, it will be some time before they are able to open, but they’re shooting for early 2022.