A popular North Carolina brewery is expanding to Knoxville and it’s opening it’s doors this weekend.

We’re talking about the Hi-Wire Brewery will host its Knoxville grand opening Saturday at 3 p.m. Located at 2020 Barber Street, the event will feature carnival rides and live music.

Hi-Wire boasts 24 taps and a huge space for drinking and games.

Saturday’s party is free and family-friendly but organizers ask people to leave the pups at home.