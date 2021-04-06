Park increases size of Greenbrier closure in Great Smoky Mountains through April 23

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More of the Greenbrier area in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is being closed off to accommodate construction.

Effective April 6 (today) though April 23, Greenbrier Road will be closed to all motorists and pedestrians beginning at the ranger station. Previously the closure was in place at the picnic area.

In a news release, the park said the closure area has been expanded due to pedestrian use beyond the picnic area which poses a safety risk to visitors and workers.

The change means Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Grapeyard Ridge Trail, Backcountry Campsite 31, Backcountry Campsite 32, and all manways along the Greenbrier Road will also be closed to visitor use. Old Settlers and Brushy Mountain Trails will continue to be open, but hikers cannot access these trails from the Greenbrier area during the closure and should plan their routes carefully.

For more information about this work, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/news/greenbrier-road-sections-temporarily-closed-for-bridge-replacement.htm. For more information about temporary road closures across the park, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.