Portland senior apartment complex on lockdown, 3 residents test positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland Mayor Mike Callis said that three residents of a senior living facility tested positive for COVID-19.
Callis said the residents live at The Highland Rim Terrace retirement facility in Portland in Sumner County. The facility is on lockdown per the mayor. The center is located in the 100 block of Woodland Drive.
Callis posted to Facebook confirming that three residents tested positive for the virus. He said there were also two residents who passed away last week. Officials said that both residents who died had underlying health issues. The mayor said one resident is currently hospitalized.
