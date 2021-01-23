Portrait of Andrew Jackson removed from White House by Biden administration

(WATE) — The portrait of a figure in Tennessee and America’s history has been removed from the Oval Office.

President Joe Biden was shown pictured in the White House, electing to remove a portrait of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson and replacing it with Benjamin Franklin.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, based in Nashville, issued a statement this weekend to WATE 6 On Your Side about the change.

“The news that President Biden has removed the portrait of our 7th President Andrew Jackson from the Oval Office is disappointing but not surprising. In recent years as our nation’s social values have shifted and historians and the media made more critical evaluations of our historic figures, opinions about Jackson have become quite unfavorable. We do need to look at him objectively, considering both his flaws and his strengths. Jackson was a consequential American president and a complex human being of his time. Andrew Jackson was the first candidate nominated by a political party, the Democratic Party, to run for president. It is also important to remember that most of the 20th-century American presidents, both Democrats and Republicans, have displayed a portrait of Jackson in their Oval Offices. It is documented that Abraham Lincoln had a portrait of Jackson hanging in his presidential office in the White House. These men saw the value of Jackson in our nation’s history as a symbol of strength, leadership and commitment.”

–Howard J. Kittell

President & CEO, Andrew Jackson Foundation