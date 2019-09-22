Positively Tennessee: A walk to end Alzheimer’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Saturday a sea of purple gathered to walk to end Alzheimer’s, and one of the top fundraisers is a young woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash.

Her mother was her full time caretaker, until she passed away from early onset Alzheimer’s disease almost two years ago.

In 2006, smart, beautiful Caroline nearly lost her life in a car crash in South Carolina and would suffer the effects of traumatic brain injury.

Her mother Susan devoted every waking moment to help Caroline, but would lose her life to early onset Alzheimer’s disease in January 2018.

After the crash, Caroline quickly regained all of her cognitive skills, but must use sign language to communicate. Now 33-years-old, Caroline letting us know she misses her mother terribly.

Every day Caroline makes her way to her computer, to log on to Alzheimer’s Association’s website to see how her fundraising is going.

So far Caroline has raised $3275, putting her close to the top.

She proudly wears the organization’s t-shirt proclaiming she is fighting for the first survivor.

This year’s walk to end Alzheimer’s goal is to raise $160k.

The event at Zoo Knoxville had more than 200 teams signed up.