KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 21-year-old man in Knoxville has already spent several years giving back to those less fortunate. His name is Dominiquie Terry and he’s the founder of Terry’s Giveback Organization.

“Basically, we just help feed the homeless, try to play any parts we’ve done like gift bags at Christmas, hygiene, even just donating groceries to people that needed it,” Terry said.

He’s the oldest of five kids and always makes time during the day to stop in and say hi to his mom at her office. Since the age of 16, Terry has been planning and hosting yearly events to help people in need.

He never stopped, even during COVID. His next event is in honor of his dad Cameron Terry, who died of COVID complications three years ago.

Dominiquie at 16







The lunch and hygiene drive will be held on August 20, the day Cameron Terry passed away.

“He had a heart for the people which I just followed,” said Terry.

Like father, like son. “He’s always had a big heart. That’s one thing about him. He’s always been a giver,” his mother Shervena Revels told us. “Maybe when he was 11 or 12, you know, you see people on the side of the road with signs. He’d be like, ‘ Mama, stop stop stop! ‘ and he would find quarters or nickels or whatever in the car and give them to them. Just kind of started at a young age.”

“I just have a heart for people,” he said. “I feel like we’re blessed so why not? Might as well bless other people.”

Terry’s Give Back Organization Hygiene Drive & Lunch will be at 12 p.m. on August 20 at 409 North Broadway.

To donate:

Donations are due by August 15.