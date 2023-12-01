KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the Tennessee football regular season may not have reached the highs of 2022, there is one positive to come out of it: it’s paying off in a big way for families traveling to Knoxville to get treatment for their kids at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

$40 brings you a smile, a wave, and a good parking spot at Ronald McDonald House. The parking project for every home UT football game since 1997 has added up to an astonishing $250,000 for the place that provides a home away from home for families of sick children.

Executive director Sue Beverly, known for her banana pudding and welcoming smile, said the group brings in $3,000 every game. “They help us keep our doors open,” she told us.

When popular Bearden High School math teacher Ernie Roberts started the parking project 26 years ago, parking costs only $5 a car for the school’s Key Club.

“It was a true bargain!” he laughed. “We had people just roaring in here.”

With time and fewer available parking spaces due to construction, the price of parking went up, but no one is complaining.

“We have folks come year after year, ” Beverly said. “This is just their place to park, which is wonderful.”

When you park cars, you get interesting feedback.

Student Miles Hauck said, “Sometimes it’s ‘do you guys take Venmo or PayPal?’ which we don’t, but there’s also a lot of people willing to give donations because they know this is for a good cause.”

It’s a good lesson in the importance of giving back.

“This whole volunteering has filled me with joy,” said student Shiva Chilukuri, “especially being in this whole atmosphere downtown during the game days. It’s just amazing.”

“You get so much enjoyment because you meet so many people,” student Ryan Marsh told us. “it’s always fun watching the banter between fans as they walk past each other on the street.”

“And you know what I’ve learned,” Roberts said, “folks, just anytime anything goes wrong or whatever, just say “Go Vols!” and everything’s fine!”

It costs families $5 a night to stay at Ronald McDonald House, but it’s free, no questions asked if they can’t afford it.

Sue Beverly said keeping the house open costs $800,000 a year.

The Bearden Key Club parking project and your donations make a big difference. To support Ronald McDonald House, visit knoxrmhc.org or call (865) 637-7475.