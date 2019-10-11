‘Ambassador of Tea’ sharing the art of afternoon tea

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The enormous success of the “Downton Abbey” series and movie has led to a renewed interest in the art of afternoon tea.

That’s the title of a book written by Penelope (Penny) Carlevato, known as the “Ambassador of Tea.”

She came by WATE 6 On Your Side to share her expertise.

Penelope Carlevato is one of several featured speakers at the Glimmers of Hope Women’s Conference on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Tickets are $25 and include:

English Tea Breakfast

Lunch

Fashion Show

Conference

For tickets and more information, click here

Contact: Kris Emmert (423) 797-0595