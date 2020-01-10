Anonymous donor gives 2 months of mortgage payments for 30 Campbell County Habitat for Humanity homeowners

LaFollette, Tenn. (WATE) — Someone is keeping quite a secret in Campbell County.

An anonymous donor is paying two months of mortgage payments for 30 Habitat for Humanity homeowners. It amounts to more than $27,000.

Mary Brumitte, a single mom of two kids, is grateful. She just moved into her new home back in May. She’s made it warm and welcoming, decorating with the Smoky Mountains in mind.

We had a crew in Campbell County for the ribbon cutting to Mary’s new home. It’s a day she and her children had been looking forward to.

The whole family put in hours of sweat equity during the building process as the walls went up and the home came together.

Little did Mary know then that more good news would be coming her way in the new year from a family making an anonymous donation to Mary and 29 other Habitat homeowners.

“I was very shocked,” Mary laughs.

The gift is two mortgage payments for homeowners to either put aside for an emergency, or use now if they’re behind on their payments.

Habitat for Humanity of Campbell County’s President Zach Sheets explained how it all played out:

“They walked into the company that services the loans and said ‘we want to pay two months of everyone’s mortgage who has one, and anyone who’s behind we’re going to catch them up as well,’ ” Sheets said.

Whoever is behind this surprise went to great lengths to remain behind the scenes.

“They don’t want any publicity. They don’t want anyone to know who it was. They just wanted to make that gift,” Sheets said.

Brumitte says she will likely never know the identity of her benefactor.

“I would just like to say thank you very much. In the long run, it will help out a lot,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity of Campbell County could always use more volunteers.

If you’d like to help, contact the organization at campbellhabitat@gmail.com or call 423-566-7316.