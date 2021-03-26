Benefit auction happening Friday, Saturday to help Scott County children and families

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Now that many people are starting to plan vacation getaways, here’s your chance to do that and help hundreds of children in Scott County.

A two-day benefit auction runs 5 p.m. — 11 p.m. Friday, March 26 and 5 p.m. –11 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Virtual access is available on social media.

There are four agencies hosting the auction and the caring people who run those programs joined us on Zoom to talk about the kids and families proceeds from the fundraiser will help.

Justin Sharpe is with the Boys and Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau.

“We’ve been trying to do our best with our families. We typically serve a lot of low income families,” Sharpe said, “and one of the things we wanted to do to help our families was to waive all program fees and we’ve done that since March of last year, and tried to stay open and serve families.”

Waiving fees for programs to help families during the pandemic totaled about $100,000 for the 100 kids a day the Boys and Girls Club serves. As Sharpe said, “it’s been a little bit tough this year.”

Kellie Walker is Director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands.

“With Covid-19, we’ve seen more of a need with families that are coming in for things such as clothing and food and utilities that our families just are not able to meet and our families that we serve are just that, our families, so just like you would want to help one of your family members, the kids and clients that come in to see us at the Child Advocacy Center, we’re trying to do everything we can within our reach to be able to provide for them, not only through the therapy services and things like that, that we provide, but just some of the essential needs they have within their families,” Walker said.

Shonda Duncan is Executive Director of the Scott County Shelter Society/Haven of Hope.

“A little bit about the shelter,” she said, “we are a shelter for families fleeing domestic violence. We serve about 300 families a year and all of our services are free.”

Shonda makes sure the shelter is comfortable and welcoming for people in times of crisis.

Laura Cannon is with the Scott County Rescue Squad , a volunteer position that keeps her busy in emergency situations. The squad depends on the auction every year.

“We did lose all of our fundraisers last year,” she said. “We are all volunteer, get paid nothing, the county gives us $10,000 a year, and our insurance costs $12,000 a year.”

Remember, everything these agencies do contributes to the safety and wellbeing of kids and families. To make a donation to the benefit auction for these agencies, call (423) 569-1000 during auction hours.

