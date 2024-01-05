KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Blount County mother is waiting just a little longer to put away her Christmas Decorations, after she worked for years to get her family their home for the holidays.

Misti Whitehead is still savoring her family’s first Christmas in their new home. It has taken four years, four jobs, and faith to make this happen.

In her backyard, there’s a serene lakeside view. Inside, little touches that make a house a home. The caring mom and her two sons moved into a charming small home in the Top of the World community in Blount County not long before the holidays.

“I actually struggled with a lot. I was in a marriage that – we divorced on grounds of domestic violence – in which I tried to take care of the pain in other ways that I shouldn’t have,” Whitehead told us.

Things got so bad, at one point, Whitehead and her kids didn’t have a home.

“When we were staying in tent, and I was working, there were times that it makes you think like, ‘wow, what kind of parent am I,’ and it does make you look at things like that.”

We first met Whitehead at Second Harvest Food Bank in June 2022 as she began to climb out of despair. The agency provided 90 percent of her family’s food and a program to help, now known as “Path of Hope.”

“They helped me with budgeting, they helped me with meal planning, which is something I’ve never done, and to I guess eat a little bit healthier too, so that helped,” she said.

Whitehead has just graduated from that program. Saving money on food alone made all the difference.

“For a year, it helped out my groceries so that I was able to get that money that I needed and was able to pay off those bills and get in the house.”

While working full-time in a remote position for financial company Elavon, running her photography business, working Door Dash and Grub Hub, Whitehead also made time for other helpful programs like Operation Hope and found compassionate lenders willing to work with her.

She shared the good news with WATE back on November 3. It’s truly an answered prayer for Whitehead and her sons.

“My son wrote on August 31 a prayer request and it says, ‘for my mom to find a home,’ and we ended up finding this house and putting an offer in on September 22, so literally within a month, we found this home.”

Now, Whitehead is giving back, volunteering for programs to help the homeless. You’ll also often find her at Second Harvest, helping out there, too.

For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank’s “Path of Hope” program, which guides people through a series of classes, seminars and coaching to help get them back on their feet, visit secondharvestetn.org or call 865-521-0000.