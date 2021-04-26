Capturing Knoxville on canvas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maybe you’ve seen them around town this week and wondered what they’re up to. They are specially selected artists from all over the country who’ve been in action capturing parts of Knoxville on canvas.

We caught up with one artist on location as she chose to be right in the middle of one of our beloved Dogwood Trails.

Sandhya Sharma of Bethesda, Maryland is soaking up the scenery, saying “this is my first visit to Knoxville, Tennessee; to the state, in fact.”

Her artist’s eye focuses on images that we might miss, like a dogwood tree with blooms about to disappear.

“I chose this area,” she said, “because these dogwoods are about to go away now, but the day is just right to display the blush on the blooms which still remains.”

With brush in hand, Sandhya works on the branches of the faded beauty of the tree, adding dabs of dogwood pink to bring it new life on an overcast Knoxville day.

Sandhya is one of 23 artists on location in Knoxville over the past week for the Knoxville Museum of Art’s annual event. They are capturing the essence of our city using the language of paint.

“I knew I wanted to come here and paint the Smoky Mountains and Knoxville as a city. It’s beautiful,” she said.

Sandy Steer is co-chair of Artists on Location. “We have people from Bethesda, Maryland, we have people from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Oklahoma City, many up and down the coast,” she said.

Sandhya gave herself only two hours to complete her work.

“I’m so glad that I got a chance to come and explore because this is one place I would really want to be coming back to and painting here.”

Sandhya’s works along with other artists were available for sale at the Knoxville Museum of Art Saturday, April 24th from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Admission is free, and the museum says walk-ins are welcome.