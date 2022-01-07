KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s one less person on the streets tonight, at risk during these frigid temperatures.

Kathy McCarthy just moved into an apartment at Summit Towers in Knoxville, a complex designed for people over 62 with disabilities. Rent is based on income. Kathy has a seizure disorder and other health problems which led to her homelessness.

Care Cuts Ministry helped Kathy achieve this milestone and depends on the community to help others like Kathy.

These days, Kathy does have a new view. She gazes at the streets where she once lived from the window of her warm new apartment.

“I’m so proud to be in my own home,” Kathy said.

Kathy has a small couch, artwork waiting to be hung on the wall, a TV and stand, all items, donated by the community through Care Cuts. In her bedroom is a comfortable spot on which to lay her head at night. A beautiful sleigh bed and bedding, donated by Rob Buchanan, owner of Higher Ground Lawn Care, and his family.

His son Caleb said, “just seeing her face when she saw everything being moved in just one piece at a time, it was, it was awesome.”

Kathy simply said, “thank you very much.”

Care Cuts Founder Marti Baker has made it her mission to help people like Kathy find permanent housing and follow up to make sure they’re thriving.

“When you’re homeless,” Marti said, “and you get the opportunity to get a home, you have nothing. You have nothing to start over with, and that’s where Care Cuts comes in.”

Kathy needs basics like a bathroom rug, cleaning supplies and other items to truly make her new space a home.

The one thing she doesn’t need: an old suitcase she placed in a corner of her new space, ready to be donated to someone else. It’s a reminder of her time on the streets, now something she prefers to look at from her apartment window, not where she plans to ever live again.

“No more waking up at 5:45 in the morning, being out here in the cold weather, no more, none of that,” Kathy said, with determination.

For more information on how to help, visit www.carecutsknox.org