Carolyn Cottrell has been adding music to our lives for decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – So many of us have been enjoying the sounds of the holiday season.

Meet a woman who’s been playing the piano for decades.

Despite some recent health setbacks, she’s still bringing joy to so many through her music.

Every Sunday morning and Wednesday night, you’ll find Carolyn Cottrell at the piano at Central United Methodist Church in Knoxville.

Making the keyboard come alive is second nature to this talented musician.

She’s been doing it since the age of 12.

Now, at 84, she isn’t slowing down, despite a recent fall resulting in vision loss to her right eye.

“I’m now doing everything I did before I had the fall. I’m playing the piano, reading, cross-stitching is a big love of mine, and of course, I’m driving,” she says with a smile.

Pastor Jimmy Sherrod says, “Carolyn is an incredibly positive person and feels very fortunate to be where she is in life.”

Thank you, Carolyn, for that positive attitude and for sharing your talent with so many through the years.

“Oh, it’s my life. Next to my family, and God, the piano is it.”

Carolyn has been with Central United Methodist for 14 years. She was asked to fill in for a special program and ended up staying.

