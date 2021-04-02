Checking in on Debbie as she gets her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several of you have reached out asking how my sister is doing after her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Debbie is a travel nurse, right now in the Chicago area. We talk every day.

Debbie has treated a lot of COVID patients and had the extra challenge of getting a new job assignment before being able to get her second vaccine.

After that first dose was in her arm, Debbie got the news that she would be traveling again for her job, moving from Wisconsin to Illinois, treating patients but taking time to set up her second vaccine within the correct timeframe. She got a vaccine from the same company but had to do it in a different city. She’s taking it all in stride.

“I received Moderna. The second shot was a little bit; I had a couple more reactions than the first one but nothing bad,” Debbie said, “just a sore arm, some chills, nothing that lasted more than 24 hours.”

As a nurse, Debbie gets a lot of questions still about COVID.

I asked her, “What do you say to people who believe some of the myths out there? We are trying to debunk some of the myths like, ‘It can change your DNA. It can give you COVID.’ As a health care provider, what do you say to those people?”

“It’s exhausting,” Debbie answered. “There are so many things. If you’re one of those people and you get online and read and believe everything that’s online, I don’t know what to tell you. It’s not effective to do that.”

“I like to be an educator as a nurse and what I like to tell people is it’s a vaccine, it goes into your body and helps it learn to fight off this new virus.”

Along with the myths, there’s a divide in how people have responded to the pandemic. With that in mind, Debbie has a reminder about the importance of kindness.

“I raised my kids-this being Holy Week and all-I raised my kids on the ‘Top 10’ being the Ten Commandments. Two of them in there are, ‘Don’t judge people,’ and ‘Love your neighbor as you would love yourself,’ and those are Top 10 rules that show how I feel about masks.

“If you want to wear it, great, if you don’t, wash your hands and stay six feet away from me!” she said.