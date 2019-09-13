Children’s Theater bringing ‘Charlotte’s Web’ to life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Charlotte’s Web” is one of the top 100 best-selling books of all time.

The story about a tiny spider who saves the life of Wilbur the pig, at great cost to herself will take to the stage Sept. 13-Oct. 6 at Knoxville Children’s Theater, 109 E. Churchwell Ave.

Everything from set design to lighting to stage work has talented kids behind it all.

We went behind the scenes to see a stage full of characters during dress rehearsal. The scene is a barn in rural Maine.

We quickly meet Wilbur the pig whose owner is ready to fatten him up for the slaughterhouse.

The star of the show is Charlotte the spider, and we were curious to see what her costume looks like.

Ava Bradshaw portrays Charlotte.

“It’s really amazing to get to play such a classic character that everyone from little kids to grandmas just love,” she said.

Transforming Ava into Charlotte the spider took some work by another Charlotte — costume designer Charlotte Stark.

“Charlotte did present a big problem because we didn’t want her to look stupid or in like a normal Halloween spider costume so we wanted it to be very pretty and artistic looking so that was a challenge to find a balance … and still looks like a spider that is still beautiful,” Stark said.

From costumes to lighting to set design, talented young people are behind it all. This play comes quickly behind another, so the set had to go up in just a few days.

“Having to do all of this in one weekend was very stressful because I’ve never been lead for set before,” set designer Cody Chaffins said.

“My biggest sense of achievement is getting to to see everything come to life at the end of the day,” said lighting designer Jacob Sousley.

For showtimes and info on upcoming acting classes you can visit the Knoxville Children’s Theater website.