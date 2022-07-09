MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s Christmas in July through July 16 at the Blount County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Maryville.

The first day alone, July 5, brought in $5,000 in sales. It’s not surprising to hear that this thrift store is thriving year-round despite the pandemic, despite inflation.

At ReStore, volunteers can be seen lining up carts in the sweltering heat. However, those inside cool off while checking out a Christmas treat.

“We have a lot of foot traffic coming in,” Jeff Ledford, a valued sales associate at ReStore, said. “We anticipate another great day today.”

The ReStore is home to a plethora of interesting finds, from an old fashioned jolly elf to one with a funky beard.

“You just never know what you’re going to find, ” Ledford said.

It’s not just during special events like Christmas in July. The Blount County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a stunning success story. Over the past fiscal year, Ledford told us, “we went well over a million dollars in sales.”

He added, “we have a great outpouring from the community here. They help us be able to do what we do.”

The ReStore’s profits are invested into building affordable housing for people in need through Blount County Habitat for Humanity.

For information on volunteering and ReStore hours, visit blounthabitat.org.