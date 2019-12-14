Coming full circle, patient now an employee at Interfaith Health Clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – He was just hired this year for a big job with Interfaith Health Clinic.

Aaron Price is the clinic’s energetic director of development and public relations, but we didn’t know until recently, that Aaron was once a patient at Interfaith, giving him a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on helping others.

While the job is still pretty new, there is a familiarity here that helps Aaron tell the Interfaith story.

“I graduated from UT in ’04 so after college, I was working in the hospitality business, came down with a kidney stone, it was terrible. I needed health care,” Aaron told us,” I didn’t have insurance. Some coworkers said ‘go down to Broadway-there’s a clinic down there.’ I came in, took a couple weeks to get in, they referred me over to a specialist. It was fantastic. I had a great experience here.”

As time went on, Aaron got married, embracing every opportunity that came his way in the hospitality business, becoming involved in the non-profit world in recent years, impressing co-workers with his

dynamic style of getting the job done.

Diane Smith says, “Not only does he have a lot of energy and experience, he’s sharp with business but he cares.”

And Interfaith Foundation President Valerie Garner says, “I think having somebody who’s been here and knows what it’s like to come to the clinic-that you’re getting a professional service, it makes you feel like you’re a worthy patient at all times. I think it’s good that somebody has experience , that there’s no reason to not come, which is what we want to make people aware of.”

Aaron says, “I just really support the message that we have here and the work that we’re doing.”

Interfaith is always looking for more volunteers from the medical field to spend a few hours treating patients, and the best donations are your dollars. It cost $50 per patient visit.

For more information on affordable healthcare for the under served, go to interfaithhealthclinic.org.